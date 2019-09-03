Serena Williams in US Open q-finals, but Ashleigh Barty loses

Serena Williams overcame an injury scare to maintain her pursuit of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title at the US Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), while Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty crashed out in the last 16.

Williams, a six-time US Open winner, romped to a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic to set up a quarter-final with China's Wang Qiang, the conqueror of world No. 2 Barty.

The American star, 32, required a medical time-out in the second set after rolling her right ankle as she approached the net.

But she promptly recovered to reach the last eight in New York for the 16th time.

"I feel fine right now physically," said Williams, who received further strapping to an already heavily taped ankle. "But I'll see tomorrow.

"So far I'm good. I have been managing it. We'll see tomorrow."

She will play 18th seed Wang for the first time, as the Chinese extended her best Slam run with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over an erratic Barty.

The Australian, who beat Wang twice last year in their only previous meetings, was undone by 39 unforced errors at Louis Armstrong Stadium.