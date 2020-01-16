Setback for former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber

Angelique Kerber's preparations for the opening Grand Slam of the year were dealt a blow yesterday when she was forced to retire from the Adelaide International with back pain.

The former world No. 1, who won the Australian Open in 2016, pulled out when trailing 6-3, 2-0 in her second-round clash with Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

The ninth seed began showing serious signs of the back problem early in the second set, then stopped after two points in the third game on her own serve, calling for the trainer.

A medical evaluation on court ended with the 31-year-old world No. 18 calling it quits against her teenage opponent.

Yastremska, 19, kept calm during the delay, reading what she called "secret" notes.

"I didn't want to lose focus," said the world No. 24, who has won three titles over the past two seasons.