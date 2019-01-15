Sharapova has Dart crying after 6-0, 6-0 rout

Maria Sharapova (left) had little sympathy for British qualifier Harriet Dart after humiliating her 6-0, 6-0 on Centre Court yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS

Former champion Maria Sharapova gave hapless Harriet Dart a 6-0, 6-0 shellacking to fly into the second round of the Australian Open yesterday - and had no words of comfort to offer the British qualifier after leaving her in tears.

In the opening match on Rod Laver Arena, the 30th-seeded Russian was all over the 131st-ranked Dart from the first point and wrapped up the match in little more than an hour after a ruthless barrage of power hitting.

The Centre-Court humiliation had Dart weeping as she beat a hasty exit and Sharapova had little sympathy for the 22-year-old after her nightmare debut at Melbourne Park.

"I mean, there is no time for that, I'm sorry to say," the 2008 winner told reporters.

"But when you're playing the first round of a Grand Slam - I have been in many positions, last year Wimbledon I came out against a qualifier that played really well.

"You know, there is no doubt that my level wasn't where I wanted it to be, but she was there to take the match.

"So I'm not so much worried about my opponent, but I have to step up when the time is right and when I need to, so that's my main goal."

Dart, who made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon as a wildcard, briefly fired up the subdued terraces by grabbing a break point off Sharapova at 4-0 in the first set but blew the chance with an unforced error, one of 21 for the match.

She saved two match-points in the final game but fell on the third with a clumsy volley that flew wide and neatly summarised her day.

"Tried some things - didn't work," the misty-eyed Briton told reporters, barely able to raise her voice above a whisper.

"She doesn't really give you anything... It's just unfortunate I didn't get on the board."

Two other straight-set winners were Angelique Kerber and Petra Kvitova.

Wimbledon champion Kerber had an uncomplicated 6-2, 6-2 victory against Slovenia's Polona Hercog.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova struggled with her serve early against Magdelena Rybarikova of Slovakia before finding her rhythm for a 6-3, 6-2 victory.