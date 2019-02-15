Tennis

Sharapova out of Indian Wells

Feb 15, 2019 06:00 am

Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from next month's WTA Indian Wells Open after failing to overcome a right-shoulder injury, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

Sharapova's place in the main draw will be taken by Germany's Mona Barthel.

The Russian tennis star, 31, has been struggling with a right-shoulder problem which forced her withdrawal from the St Petersburg tournament last month.

She has been struggling to get back to top fitness since her 15-month doping ban that ended in 2017.

The former world No. 1 was defeated by Ashleigh Barty in the Australian Open fourth round last month. - AFP

