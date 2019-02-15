Sharapova out of Indian Wells

Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from next month's WTA Indian Wells Open after failing to overcome a right-shoulder injury, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

Sharapova's place in the main draw will be taken by Germany's Mona Barthel.

The Russian tennis star, 31, has been struggling with a right-shoulder problem which forced her withdrawal from the St Petersburg tournament last month.

She has been struggling to get back to top fitness since her 15-month doping ban that ended in 2017.