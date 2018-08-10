Sharapova storms past Kasatkina, Kerber falls

Maria Sharapova (left) needed just 66 minutes to see off Daria Kasatkina.

Maria Sharapova fired 25 winners past hapless Russian compatriot Daria Kasatkina in a 6-0, 6-2 victory at the rain-hit Montreal WTA event yesterday morning (Singapore time), but Angelique Kerber's first match since capturing the Wimbledon title ended in a sobering defeat.

Sharapova needed just 66 minutes to see off 12th-seeded Kasatkina in an impressive and timely display of big-hitting, with the US Open getting underway on Aug 27.

"I came on court having a lot of respect for my opponent because she's up and coming but has already established herself," said the 31-year-old Sharapova.

"I knew I had a tough match ahead of me. I was focused from the beginning and I finished it that way."

Kasatkina, 21, managed just three winners in the match.

Play was suspended before the start of yesterday morning's matches because of rain, resulting in four contests being added to this morning's schedule.

Sharapova next faces French sixth seed Caroline Garcia for a place in the quarter-finals.

Five-time major winner Sharapova leads the head-to-head against Garcia 4-1, but the Frenchwoman won their only meeting in the last three years on clay in Stuttgart in April.

World No. 4 Kerber, playing for the first time since defeating Serena Williams in last month's Wimbledon final, slumped to a 6-4, 6-1 loss to Alize Cornet of France.

German left-hander Kerber committed 32 unforced errors against the 34th-ranked Cornet in her 85-minute second-round exit.

Cornet, 28, goes on to face Ashleigh Barty of Australia in the third round.

It was her second successive victory against Kerber, having also triumphed on hard courts in Beijing last year.

"It was my first match after three weeks now," said Kerber. "It's not always so easy to change the surface. I think I need a little bit more time to get used to hard courts again."

PLISKOVA OUT

Barty, the Australian 15th seed, defeated Belgium's Alison van Uytvanck 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 while recently married Czech ninth seed Karolina Pliskova suffered a 6-2, 6-2 by Kiki Bertens of Holland.

Fifth seed and defending champion Elina Svitolina went through to the third round after the in-form Mihaela Buzarnescu was forced to retire with an ankle injury.

Svitolina was leading 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 4-3 when the Romanian turned her ankle and was forced to leave the court in a wheelchair and in floods of tears.