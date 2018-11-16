Sick Djokovic grinds out win over Zverev

Novak Djokovic has 834 Tour match wins in his storied career, but the latest, a 6-4, 6-1 rout of young German Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday, will not be one for his scrapbook.

There were few moments to test the 02 Arena's crowd decibel-level monitor - a new gimmick this year - but despite not feeling well, Djokovic had too much guile for Zverev.

His ability to play the percentages and churn out wins in third gear has been a key component in his rise to one of the all-time greats and that was all he needed on Wednesday.

It was the 31-year-old Serb's second comfortable win in the Gustavo Kuerten group and, combined with Marin Cilic's 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 defeat of American John Isner later in the day, he sealed his place in the semi-finals at the year-ender for the eighth time.

Djokovic appeared to be suffering with a cold and grabbed a tissue from his pocket on occasions but, after some fierce resistance in the opening set, he ran away with the match.