Simona Halep clinches 21st WTA title in Prague

Top seed Simona Halep won the Prague Open, the second post-lockdown WTA event, after beating Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 yesterday.

It was the 21st career WTA title for Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion and world No. 2 , making her the fifth most successful active player behind Serena and Venus Williams, Kim Clijsters and Petra Kvitova.