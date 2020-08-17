Simona Halep clinches 21st WTA title in Prague
Top seed Simona Halep won the Prague Open, the second post-lockdown WTA event, after beating Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 yesterday.
It was the 21st career WTA title for Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion and world No. 2 , making her the fifth most successful active player behind Serena and Venus Williams, Kim Clijsters and Petra Kvitova.
The Romanian, 28, said she would decide today whether to play in the US Open, which has been hit by the withdrawal of players such as world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now