Simona Halep clinches 21st WTA title in Prague

Aug 17, 2020 06:00 am

Top seed Simona Halep won the Prague Open, the second post-lockdown WTA event, after beating Belgium's Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 yesterday.

It was the 21st career WTA title for Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion and world No. 2 , making her the fifth most successful active player behind Serena and Venus Williams, Kim Clijsters and Petra Kvitova.

The Romanian, 28, said she would decide today whether to play in the US Open, which has been hit by the withdrawal of players such as world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. - AFP

Bio-secure bubbles to be set up for Australian Open 2021
