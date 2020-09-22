Simona Halep wins Italian Open after Karolina Pliskova retires

Top seed Simona Halep won her first Italian Open title yesterday, after defending champion Karolina Pliskova retired while trailing 6-0, 2-1 in the final.

World No. 2 Halep, 28, was competing in her third Rome WTA final, having finished runner-up in 2017 and 2018 on the clay at the Foro Italico.

Pliskova, the second seed, was playing with her left thigh bandaged, and needed treatment on her lower back and upper leg after the first set which Halep won in 20 minutes.

The 28-year-old Czech lost her opening service game in the second set, but broke back immediately for 1-1 to claim her first game after half an hour.