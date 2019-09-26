Simona Halep’s China woes continue with Wuhan retirement

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was left disappointed yesterday after suffering a fresh injury setback in China that forced her to retire from the Wuhan Open with a lower-back problem.

Halep, who suffered a herniated disc at the China Open in Beijing a year ago, led Elena Rybakina by a break and looked on her way to winning the first set before her Kazakh opponent drew level.

During the changeover after the ninth game, Halep took a medical timeout for treatment to her back but, soon after, the former world No. 1 retired while serving at 4-5, 30-30.

"At 4-4, 0-30 with the backhand, I had a sharp pain," Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion , revealed.