Tennis

Sofia Kenin bounces back from defeat to help US book Fed Cup spot

Sofia Kenin bounces back from defeat to help US book Fed Cup spot
America's Sofia Kenin (far left) and Bethanie MattekSands celebrate after defeating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova and Jelena Ostapenko in the women's doubles to qualify for the Fed Cup Finals. PHOTO: AFP
Feb 10, 2020 06:00 am

Newly minted Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams lost to their Latvian opponents yesterday, but the United States managed to hold off Latvia's comeback and win their Fed Cup qualifier 3-2.

The Americans had taken a commanding 2-0 lead at the Angel of the Wings arena in Everett, Washington, last Friday.

Kenin defeated world No. 41 Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2, while Williams, playing her first Fed Cup match since 2018, beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) to take her perfect singles record in the women's nations tournament to 14-0.

But yesterday, Kenin lost 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 to Ostapenko.

Williams was up next with a chance to clinch it against Sevastova, but she lost 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4).

But Kenin teamed up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands to beat Ostapenko and Sevastova 6-4, 6-0 in the decisive doubles .

Kim Clijsters to make comeback in Dubai next week
Tennis

Clijsters to make comeback next week

Related Stories

Margaret Court claims Tennis Australia ‘discriminated’ against her

Djokovic’s unusual journey of meditation, vegetarian diet and yoga

Novak Djokovic wins record eighth Australian Open title

They join already-qualified Spain, Australia, France, Czech Republic and Hungary in the 12-team Fed Cup Finals in Budapest in April.

Spain booked their place after sweeping Japan aside 3-0, with Naomi Osaka watching from the sidelines.

The former world No. 1 made a string of errors in a surprise 6-0, 6-3 defeat by world No. 78 Sara Sorribes Tormo last Friday and was replaced in the third singles by Kurumi Nara, ranked 127 places beneath her.

Nara lost 6-1, 6-3 to Carla Suarez Navarro, who had beaten Misaki Doi 6-3, 6-4 earlier. - AFP

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis