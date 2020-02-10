Sofia Kenin bounces back from defeat to help US book Fed Cup spot

America's Sofia Kenin (far left) and Bethanie MattekSands celebrate after defeating Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova and Jelena Ostapenko in the women's doubles to qualify for the Fed Cup Finals.

Newly minted Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams lost to their Latvian opponents yesterday, but the United States managed to hold off Latvia's comeback and win their Fed Cup qualifier 3-2.

The Americans had taken a commanding 2-0 lead at the Angel of the Wings arena in Everett, Washington, last Friday.

Kenin defeated world No. 41 Anastasija Sevastova 6-2, 6-2, while Williams, playing her first Fed Cup match since 2018, beat Jelena Ostapenko 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) to take her perfect singles record in the women's nations tournament to 14-0.

But yesterday, Kenin lost 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 to Ostapenko.

Williams was up next with a chance to clinch it against Sevastova, but she lost 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/4).

But Kenin teamed up with Bethanie Mattek-Sands to beat Ostapenko and Sevastova 6-4, 6-0 in the decisive doubles .

They join already-qualified Spain, Australia, France, Czech Republic and Hungary in the 12-team Fed Cup Finals in Budapest in April.

Spain booked their place after sweeping Japan aside 3-0, with Naomi Osaka watching from the sidelines.

The former world No. 1 made a string of errors in a surprise 6-0, 6-3 defeat by world No. 78 Sara Sorribes Tormo last Friday and was replaced in the third singles by Kurumi Nara, ranked 127 places beneath her.