Sofia Kenin returns to winning ways in Lyon
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin snapped a three-match losing streak by easing past Russian Vitalia Diatchenko in straight sets at the WTA event in Lyon yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The American top seed, who had lost her opening matches in Dubai and Doha in recent weeks, beat her 107th-ranked opponent 6-4, 6-3 to reach the second round.
Kenin will next face Romanian qualifier Jaqueline Cristian.
World No. 5 Kenin took the opening set off Diatchenko on her third set-point, before claiming a topsy-turvy second which featured six breaks of serve.
"I didn't have the best two weeks," the 21-year-old Kenin told wtatour.com.
"I had some tough opponents on a streak of playing some hot tennis and I was close, so it wasn't like I lost to someone who was no good. I'm just happy to have got the win." - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now