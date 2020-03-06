Sofia Kenin returns to winning ways in Lyon

Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin snapped a three-match losing streak by easing past Russian Vitalia Diatchenko in straight sets at the WTA event in Lyon yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The American top seed, who had lost her opening matches in Dubai and Doha in recent weeks, beat her 107th-ranked opponent 6-4, 6-3 to reach the second round.

Kenin will next face Romanian qualifier Jaqueline Cristian.

World No. 5 Kenin took the opening set off Diatchenko on her third set-point, before claiming a topsy-turvy second which featured six breaks of serve.

"I didn't have the best two weeks," the 21-year-old Kenin told wtatour.com.