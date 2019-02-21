Spotlight is getting to Osaka

Naomi Osaka (above) capitulated against Kristina Mladenovic at the Dubai Championships in just over an hour. PHOTO: EPA

A tearful Naomi Osaka said she was struggling with the attention of being the world's top-ranked woman after being stunned 6-3, 6-3 by France's Kristina Mladenovic in her opening match at the Dubai Championships on Tuesday.

Playing her first match since claiming the No. 1 ranking with her Australian Open triumph, the Japanese 21-year-old capitulated in just over an hour, having won less than half of her first-serve points while making 25 unforced errors.

"I played pretty bad, you have days like that. You just have to find a way to, like, win no matter what the situation is," Osaka said.

"(My serve) was a disaster. I haven't been practising well recently, it would go away during the matches. I was kind of counting on that - it didn't happen.

"But even if I don't win any matches for the rest of the year, I wouldn't say I'm concerned. I'm pretty young. I still feel like I have a lot to learn.

SPLIT WITH COACH

"After I lose a sort of bad match, I'm just looking forward to the next tournament."

It was the second major surprise in a week involving US Open champion Osaka, who announced she had parted ways with Sascha Bajin, the coach who had guided her in both her Grand Slam victories.

"This match is the result of that," Osaka said of her coaching shake-up.

"I'm pretty sure as time goes on, you guys will stop talking about it. For now, it's like the biggest tennis news, I guess.

"See, it's a little bit hard because I feel like people are staring at me and not in a good way."

The hard-hitting Osaka has become one of tennis' most bankable players since upsetting American great Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows but has always spoken of feeling uncomfortable in the spotlight.

NEW CELEBRITY

Osaka wiped away tears as she spoke of the challenge of adjusting to her new celebrity status.

"I don't think I necessarily understand what position I'm in in a way," she said.

"And because last year I wasn't even anywhere close to this ranking and people didn't pay attention to me and that's something that I'm comfortable with.

"I don't know why I'm crying," she said with a smile.

"I don't know why this is happening. I don't really like the attention, so yeah, it's been a little tough."

Mladenovic, ranked 67th, hit fewer winners than Osaka, but converted seven of 10 break-points to claim her first win over a world No. 1.

"It means a lot, honestly. I know I'm capable of beating great players," Mladenovic said after booking a match with a Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the last 16.