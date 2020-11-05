Stefanos Tsitsipas injured ahead of ATP Tour Finals title defence
Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is unsure how his ATP Finals title defence will go later this month after the Greek suffered a recurrence of a leg injury during his second-round defeat at the Paris Masters yesterday morning (Singapore time).
The second seed at the last ATP Masters event of the year bowed out after losing a 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/3) to Frenchman Ugo Humbert.
"Right now, I don't know. I really don't know," Tsitsipas told reporters when asked about his chances at The O2 in London, where the season-ending ATP Finals will be held without spectators from Nov 15-22.- REUTERS
