Stefanos Tsitsipas injured ahead of ATP Tour Finals title defence

Stefanos Tsitsipas says he is unsure how his ATP Finals title defence will go later this month after the Greek suffered a recurrence of a leg injury during his second-round defeat at the Paris Masters yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The second seed at the last ATP Masters event of the year bowed out after losing a 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/3) to Frenchman Ugo Humbert.