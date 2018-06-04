Stephens in last 8 of Roland Garros
American Sloane Stephens broke new ground at the French Open with a 6-2, 6-0 thrashing of Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the last 16 yesterday.
Five times the US Open champion had fallen at the fourth-round hurdle in Paris, but that never looked like being her fate as she produced a rock-solid display on Court Philippe Chatrier against Kontaveit, who had knocked out Petra Kvitova.
Stephens will face either Australian Open champion and second seed Caroline Wozniacki or Russia's Daria Kasatkina for a place in the semi-finals. - AFP
