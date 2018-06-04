Stephens in last 8 of Roland Garros

American Sloane Stephens broke new ground at the French Open with a 6-2, 6-0 thrashing of Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the last 16 yesterday.

Five times the US Open champion had fallen at the fourth-round hurdle in Paris, but that never looked like being her fate as she produced a rock-solid display on Court Philippe Chatrier against Kontaveit, who had knocked out Petra Kvitova.