Supporters allowed at Roland Garros for French Open

Up to 60 per cent of the usual capacity will be allowed inside the Roland Garros grounds for the 2020 edition of the French Open amid the Covid-19 crisis, organisers said yesterday.

French federation president Bernard Giudicelli told a news conference that on the main courts, a maximum of four people could sit together with an empty seat between groups.

On the other courts, one seat out of two will be empty when the main tournament starts on Sept 27.

Giudicelli explained that it meant about 20,000 spectators are expected during the early stages of the two-week clay-court Grand Slam, and about 10,000 on the day of the final.

Those numbers could change if the French government revises its social distancing rules.