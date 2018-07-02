Surprised Serena thanks Wimbledon for seeding boost

Serena Williams, who is ranked 181st, has been seeded 25th by Wimbledon officials, ahead of the start of the tournament today.

Serena Williams has thanked Wimbledon chiefs for giving her the controversial seeding that divided the tennis world ahead of the grass-court Grand Slam.

Williams' seeding has been a hot topic after the seven-time Wimbledon champion's tentative return to action following the birth of daughter Alexis Olympia in September.

The 36-year-old played her first Grand Slam for over a year at the French Open last month, reaching the fourth round before a shoulder injury forced her to quit ahead of her clash with Maria Sharapova.

Williams is ranked 181st after her maternity leave and French Open chiefs decided against seeding her.

However, Wimbledon officials felt the former world No. 1's record on grass was so superior to her rivals that they seeded her 25th to ensure a balanced draw.

Slovakian world No. 32 Dominika Cibulkova was bumped from the seeding group as a result and complained bitterly in advance of the decision.

Other female stars are reported to be unhappy with Williams' seeding, but some, including two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, insisted they have no problem with the move.

Williams, who faces Holland's Arantxa Rus today, wasn't sure she would be seeded for Wimbledon and the 23-time Major winner admitted she could have no complaints.

UNGRATEFUL

"I would be very ungrateful if I sat here and said it was too low, to be honest. So not at all," Williams said at a press conference yesterday.

"I don't at all feel that way. In fact, I was pleasantly surprised. I came in here expecting that maybe I wouldn't get a seed."

Meanwhile, top seed Simona Halep who won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open last month, is eyeing her next target - an Olympic medal for Romania. - AFP, REUTERS

TODAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

WOMEN'S SINGLES