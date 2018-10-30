Svitolina moves to fourth place

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina jumped three places to fourth in the latest tennis world rankings released yesterday, after claiming the biggest title of her career at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.

Svitolina overcame American Sloane Stephens in three sets in Sunday's final and moves above US Open champion Naomi Osaka. - AFP

LATEST WTA RANKINGS (Top 10):

1. Simona Halep: 6,921 points

2. Angelique Kerber: 5,875

3. Caroline Wozniacki: 5,586

4. Elina Svitolina: 5,350

5. Naomi Osaka: 5,115

6. Sloane Stephens: 5,023

7. Petra Kvitova: 4,630

8. Karolina Pliskova: 4,465

9. Kiki Bertens: 4,335

10. Daria Kasatkina: 3,315