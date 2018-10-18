Svitolina, Pliskova complete WTA Finals line-up

Elina Svitolina and Karolina Pliskova have clinched the remaining two spots for next week's WTA Finals in Singapore, despite the latter's exit from the Kremlin Cup yesterday.

Pliskova lost 6-1, 6-2 in the second round to former world No. 2 Vera Zvonareva, who was playing in front of her home crowd in Moscow.

The Czech's defeat meant that her hopes of qualifying for the season-ending event depended on the outcome of Kiki Bertens' matches in Moscow, reported wtatennis.com

However, the Dutchwoman, who needed to reach the Kremlin Cup semi-finals to overtake Pliskova in the race to Singapore, lost 3-6, 6-4, 3-6 to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a latter second-round match.

Bertens could yet be on a plane to Singapore, though, as world No. 1 Simona Halep's participation is in doubt.

The Romanian, who won the French Open this year, pulled out of the Kremlin Cup earlier this week, citing a lingering back injury.

Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki, US Open champion Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Sloane Stephens are the others who have secured their places for the last WTA Finals to be held in Singapore before the event moves to Shenzhen.