Teen Iga Swiatek stuns Simona Halep

Oct 05, 2020 06:00 am

Polish teen Iga Swiatek shocked top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep to reach the Roland Garros quarter-finals, where she will face Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan.

Swiatek, just 19 and ranked 54th in the world, triumphed 6-1, 6-2 on the back of 30 winners against Halep, who was on a 17-match winning streak .

Trevisan had also registered a a shock 6-4, 6-4 victory over fifth seed Kiki Bertens, a semi-finalist in 2016.

In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal progressed with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 win over Sebastian Korda. - AFP

Tennis