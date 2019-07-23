Tennis great Peter McNamara dies at 64

Australia's Peter McNamara, who won three doubles Grand Slam titles, has died at the age of 64.

McNamara won five singles titles and 19 in doubles, and teamed up with compatriot Paul McNamee to win the Australian Open doubles in 1979 and Wimbledon twice in 1980 and 1982.

After retiring in 1987, he enjoyed a successful coaching career, mentoring Mark Philippoussis and Grigor Dimitrov, among others.