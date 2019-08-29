Tennis pros pursue bigger prize purse

A sizeable number of top male tennis players, including some big stars, are backing a petition seeking a major prize money boost from Grand Slams and other tournaments in a behind-the-scenes revenue fight at the US Open.

And women's players might join them in the battle.

Canada's Vasek Pospisil pulled the cover off the turmoil on Tuesday amid reports that up to 100 players have signed the petition.

"There are a lot of players, a lot. I'll just leave it at that. We have big names as well," said Pospisil, who upset Russian ninth seed Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to set up a second-round match with American Tennys Sandgren.

Pospisil, 29, added only the top 100 ATP Tour players make money because only 14 per cent of the sport's revenues goes back to the players.

And he has talked to WTA player council members, including Sloane Stephens, who are also seeking a united effort for more money from tournaments.

"We all want change. We all want to make our tours better. The more unified we are going in that direction, the better," said the 2017 US Open winner.