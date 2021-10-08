Tennis star Zverev wants to clear his name

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has welcomed an ATP investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against him, saying that it was about time.

The world No. 4's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova said in an interview with online magazine Slate on Aug 25 that he was emotionally and physically abusive to her during their relationship.

Zverev, who won the men's singles Olympic gold medal in August, has repeatedly denied the allegations and now hopes an ATP investigation will clear his name.

"Bloody finally to be honest," said the 24-year-old, during his news conference at the Indian Wells Masters.

"I have been asking them to do that since London last year because it is very hard for me to clear my name. Only with something like this I can."