Tip-top Federer issues warning

Roger Federer warned Novak Djokovic and his other Shanghai Masters rivals yesterday that he was in prime condition even as another long season approaches its climax.

Federer has been carefully managing his schedule in recent years, cutting out the clay-court segment of the season since 2017 to wring the most out of his ageing body.

It appears to be working and the 20-time Grand Slam winner opens his defence of the Shanghai Masters today against Daniil Medvedev in ominously good shape.

The world No. 2 played in a victorious Laver Cup campaign two weeks ago, following his surprise last-16 defeat by John Millman at the US Open.

"The good thing is after feeling good in practice I played a good Laver Cup, have had also some rest after the US Open," said the 37-year-old Swiss.

"I feel like I'm where I want to be. I know that this is where I could be playing a lot of tennis, depending on how I play."

One of Federer's prime threats in Shanghai is world No. 3 Djokovic, who defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 7-5 yesterday. Fourth-ranked Juan Martin del Potro, Alexander Zverev and Kei Nishikori all join Federer today in action.