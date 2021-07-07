Top seed Ashleigh Barty to meet ex-champion Angelique Kerber in semis
World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty set up a Wimbledon semi-final with 2018 champion and 25th seed Angelique Kerber after defeating compatriot Alja Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3 yesterday.
The other semi-final pits eighth seed Karolina Pliskova against second seed Aryna Sabalenka.
In the men's draw , Roger Federer became the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in the Open era.
The Swiss, who will be 40 next month, eased past Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to set up today's meeting with Polish 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated second seed Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. - AFP
