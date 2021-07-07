Top seed Ashleigh Barty to meet ex-champion Angelique Kerber in semis

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty set up a Wimbledon semi-final with 2018 champion and 25th seed Angelique Kerber after defeating compatriot Alja Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-3 yesterday.

The other semi-final pits eighth seed Karolina Pliskova against second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

In the men's draw , Roger Federer became the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in the Open era.