Tributes pour in for Raducanu
"I send my congratulations to you on your success. It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication."
- Queen Elizabeth
"She will win more of these, she is that good. This is not some flash in the pan or fairy tale. She is playing top-five tennis."
- Former British No. 1 Tim Henman, who was courtside in New York
"(It's) something I never could have believed would happen. It's mind boggling."
- Australian Grand Slam winner Pat Cash telling BBC Radio how he feels about a qualifier winning a Major
"A star is born - Emma Raducanu makes history... and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again:)"
- Tennis great Martina Navratilova
"I'm speechless. I'm sore and hoarse from screaming."
- Raducanu's former coach Suzanne Williams
"First time in my life I've ever tweeted whilst on air but my goodness what a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman."
- Former England striker Gary Lineker posting a message while presenting the English Premier League highlights programme "Match of the Day" on BBC TV
