Tsitsipas clinches second ATP title in Marseille

Stefanos Tsitsipas. PHOTO: AFP
Feb 26, 2019 06:00 am

Rising Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his second ATP Tour title yesterday morning (Singapore time) by beating Mikhail Kukushkin in the final of the Marseille event.

The 20-year-old continued his excellent start to the year, which included a run to the Australian Open semi-finals on the back of a fourth-round defeat of Roger Federer, by battling to a 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) victory.

"Winning titles is the thing that I am working for... It is the biggest satisfaction and the biggest joy in tennis," said Tsitsipas, who won his first ATP title in Stockholm last year.

"There was a lot of stress this week because I knew I had to face some good opponents.

"When you care a lot, you tend to be more stressed than usual. I am happy that I got through that stress and played the game that I was supposed to play."

Tsitsipas lost his last two matches to Gael Monfils and Damir Dzumhur, but cruised to the title without dropping a set.

Parachute jump to celebrate title for Bencic

"I lost the spark (after the Australian Open) and I was frustrated because it felt like I couldn't find it again," said Tsitsipas." - AFP

