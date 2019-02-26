Tsitsipas clinches second ATP title in Marseille

Rising Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas claimed his second ATP Tour title yesterday morning (Singapore time) by beating Mikhail Kukushkin in the final of the Marseille event.

The 20-year-old continued his excellent start to the year, which included a run to the Australian Open semi-finals on the back of a fourth-round defeat of Roger Federer, by battling to a 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) victory.

"Winning titles is the thing that I am working for... It is the biggest satisfaction and the biggest joy in tennis," said Tsitsipas, who won his first ATP title in Stockholm last year.

"There was a lot of stress this week because I knew I had to face some good opponents.

"When you care a lot, you tend to be more stressed than usual. I am happy that I got through that stress and played the game that I was supposed to play."

Tsitsipas lost his last two matches to Gael Monfils and Damir Dzumhur, but cruised to the title without dropping a set.