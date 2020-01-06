Tennis

Tsitsipas eases past Zverev in battle of young guns

Jan 06, 2020 06:00 am

Stefanos Tsitsipas whipped an error-strewn Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 to win the battle of the big guns at the ATP Cup yesterday, inflicting a second successive defeat on the 22-year-old German.

Tsitsipas, 21, was in a different league to Zverev, who began his new season only a week ago due to an exhibition tour.

The Greek won last year's season-ending ATP Finals in London and is now ranked world No. 6.

Zverev, who is one rung below him, had lost to Australia's Alex de Minaur in his opening match last Friday. Yesterday, he committed 10 double-faults and made just 45 per cent of his first serves.

Tsitsipas' win was not enough, however, as Germany beat Greece 2-1. - AFP

