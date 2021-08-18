Tsitsipas to get vaccinated only if it’s mandatory

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, 23, said he would get the Covid-19 vaccine only if it became mandatory to compete on tennis' ATP Tour.

While the ATP has publicly encouraged players to get vaccinated, the Greek is among those who still have reservations.

"No one has told me anything. No one has made it a mandatory thing to be vaccinated," he told reporters, when asked if he would seek a vaccine while competing in the US.

"At some point I will have to, I'm pretty sure about it, but so far, it hasn't been mandatory to compete, so I haven't done it, no," added Tsitsipas, who received a first-round bye in the Cincinnati Masters.

He reached the French Open final in June but suffered a shock, first-round exit at Wimbledon, where he said it was challenging to live and compete in the Covid-19 "bubble."

The Covid-19 vaccine has divided opinion within tennis.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic said in April he hoped the Covid-19 vaccine would not become mandatory for players to compete and has declined to answer questions regarding his vaccination status.

However, fellow 20-time Grand Slam winners Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal feel athletes need to play their part in the Covid-19 era.