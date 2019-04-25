Turin confirmed as ATP Finals host

The ATP Finals, the annual event bringing together the top eight men's players in the world, will take place in Turin, Italy, from 2021 to 2025, the ATP said yesterday.

The elite showdown which closes the men's tennis season has been held in London since 2009. Manchester, Tokyo and Singapore were all competing to host the event, as was London, which hoped to continue welcoming the players to its O2 Arena beyond 2020.

"Italy provides us with one of the strongest and most established tennis markets in Europe and has a proven track record for hosting world-class tennis events," said ATP executive chairman and president Chris Kermode, who added that the prize fund of US$14.5 million (S$19.7m) is a record for the Finals.

In a joint statement, Sport Singapore, the Singapore Tourism Board and Singapore Sports Hub congratulated Turin and wished the ATP all the best.

The statement added: "We had put up a compelling bid and will take the decision in our stride.

"We will continue to look out for world-class events that can inspire the enjoyment of sport here, and add to our vibrancy and attractiveness as a sport and lifestyle destination.