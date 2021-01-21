Two more Australian Open players test positive for Covid-19

Two more Australian Open players tested positive for Covid-19, an official said yesterday, as the government confirmed it would send the quarantine bill for the tournament to Tennis Australia.

Victoria state police minister Lisa Neville said two players and a non-playing participant comprised three new infections reported yesterday.

A total of 10 people associated with the Grand Slam, including four players, have now tested positive for the virus.

There has been confusion over the exact numbers, with several test results later reclassified by authorities as "viral shedding" from previous infections. These cases are not contagious.

Neville said authorities were "very confident" one of the two new player infections was a case of viral shedding.

More than 70 players and their entourage are confined to their hotel rooms for 14 days and unable to train for the Feb 8-21 Grand Slam after passengers on three charter flights returned positive tests.

Several players have complained about the hard quarantine, as other players can train for five hours a day.