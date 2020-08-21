Tennis

Two tennis players quarantined ahead of US Open

Aug 21, 2020 06:00 am

Argentina's Guido Pella and Hugo Dellien of Bolivia are at risk of missing the US Open, which begins on Aug 31, after they were put in a 14-day quarantine following their fitness trainer testing positive for Covid-19.

The United States Tennis Association said on Tuesday that a non-player had tested positive for the virus within the "bubble" that will host the Western & Southern Open and the US Open in New York.

Organisers of the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday said two players, who were in close contact with the infected person, had been quarantined and removed from the tournament. They were not identified.

However, men's world No. 35 Pella and 94th-ranked Dellien later posted separate videos on Instagram to confirm that they had returned negative results for the Covid-19 test. - REUTERS

Tennis

Tennis