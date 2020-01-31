Unseeded Garbine Muguruza in Australian Open final against Sofia Kenin

Garbine Muguruza said she revelled in the underdog role, after the unseeded former world No. 1 battled into her first Australian Open final yesterday.

The 26-year-old Spaniard fought back in both sets to defeat fourth seed Simona Halep 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 and set up a championship decider with surprise package Sofia Kenin tomorrow.

Muguruza is unseeded at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2014, after her ranking slipped to 36 at the end of a poor 2019 by her high standards.

TRICKY PATH

That meant a tricky path to the final in Melbourne, where temperatures soared close to 40 deg C yesterday.

"It's difficult, you never know who you're going to face right away, not being seeded," said the two-time Grand Slam winner.

"I knew it was going to be tough, even how I started the tournament not feeling well."

Muguruza was hindered by a viral illness in her tournament opener and lost the first set 6-0 to American qualifier Shelby Rogers. But she recovered her form and fitness to beat three top-10 seeds on her run to the final.

"I'm happy to not be in the spotlight, it's good."

Halep, 28, said the fierce heat and sun "killed" her.