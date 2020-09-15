US Open champion Dominic Thiem expects to win more Grand Slams
Dominic Thiem says he dedicated his whole life to winning a Grand Slam and,with his victory at the US Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), the Austrian expects more of the sport's biggest prizes to come his way.
Thiem had lost his three previous Grand Slam finals and looked as if he had squandered another chance when Alexander Zverev won the first two sets at Flushing Meadows, New York.
But the 27-year-old staged a stunning comeback to win 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in a nerve-jangling battle of wills.
"I expect it's going to be easier for me now in the biggest tournaments," said Thiem. - REUTERS
