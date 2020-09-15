Tennis

US Open champion Dominic Thiem expects to win more Grand Slams

Sep 15, 2020 06:00 am

Dominic Thiem says he dedicated his whole life to winning a Grand Slam and,with his victory at the US Open yesterday morning (Singapore time), the Austrian expects more of the sport's biggest prizes to come his way.

Thiem had lost his three previous Grand Slam finals and looked as if he had squandered another chance when Alexander Zverev won the first two sets at Flushing Meadows, New York.

But the 27-year-old staged a stunning comeback to win 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) in a nerve-jangling battle of wills.

"I expect it's going to be easier for me now in the biggest tournaments," said Thiem. - REUTERS

Novak Djokovic was fined his prize money of US$250,000 (S$340,000) and an additional US$10,000 after accidentally hitting a line official with the ball at the US Open.
Tennis

Djokovic can't guarantee that he won't repeat US Open mistake

Related Stories

Naomi Osaka clinches her second US Open title

Novak Djokovic urges fans not to abuse US Open official online

Novak Djokovic must live with bad guy tag, says John McEnroe

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Tennis