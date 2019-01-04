US Open win has given me self-belief: Osaka

Naomi Osaka is now the firm favourite for the Brisbane International after defending champion Elina Svitolina's shock loss on Wednesday.

Japanese star Naomi Osaka said her US Open victory in September had given her the self-belief to be able to come from behind and win tight matches.

Osaka was speaking after recovering from losing the first set of her Brisbane International quarter-final to Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova yesterday.

The world No. 5 overhauled Sevastova to win 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 and reach the semi-finals of the season-opening tournament.

"I feel like right now I'm really confident in myself, and I feel like the off-season training that I've been doing is really paying off," she said.

"And I'm not sure if I would have had the same feeling six months ago. Six months ago, I hadn't won the US Open."

Osaka's stunning victory over Serena Williams at New York's Flushing Meadows in September sent her profile into the stratosphere, although her breakthrough win was partially overshadowed by Williams' furious tirade against the umpire.

Osaka will now play Lesia Tsurenko in the semi-finals after the Ukrainian beat Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-3. With the shock loss of defending champion Elina Svitolina on Wednesday, Osaka is now the firm favourite for the title.

Meanwhile, Williams completed a clean sweep of her singles matches at the Hopman Cup in Perth, as she prepares for the Australian Open.

The winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams prevailed 6-1, 7-6 (7/2) over young Briton Katie Boulter in the United States' final group tie to make it three victories from as many outings.

However, her perfect singles record this week wasn't enough to keep the US in contention at what is expected to be the last Hopman Cup, where she has twice been a winner.

Williams and Frances Tiafoe were already eliminated after losing their opening two ties.

But Roger Federer ensured Switzerland would have the chance to retain their title with a 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4) win over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The win in his men's singles match gave the Swiss a 1-0 lead in their Group B encounter, but also meant they were guaranteed a spot in tomorrow's final despite eventually losing the tie.