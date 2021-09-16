US Open women’s final a bigger draw than men's final

The US Open women's final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez attracted a bigger audience on ESPN than the men's clash featuring calendar year Grand Slam-chasing Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the US sports channel said.

Last Saturday's broadcast of the women's final peaked at 3.4 million viewers while the men's final, which saw Medvedev win his first Major, had a peak of 2.7 million on Sunday, ESPN said.