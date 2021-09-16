Tennis

US Open women’s final a bigger draw than men's final

Sep 16, 2021 06:00 am

The US Open women's final between Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez attracted a bigger audience on ESPN than the men's clash featuring calendar year Grand Slam-chasing Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev, the US sports channel said.

Last Saturday's broadcast of the women's final peaked at 3.4 million viewers while the men's final, which saw Medvedev win his first Major, had a peak of 2.7 million on Sunday, ESPN said.

The women's title clash between the teenagers had an average of 2.44 million viewers, a 37 per cent increase over last year's final when Naomi Osaka beat Victoria Azarenka. - REUTERS

