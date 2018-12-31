Venus to face Azarenka in Auckland

Venus Williams and Victoria Azarenka have been drawn to face each other in a blockbuster first-round clash at the WTA ASB Classic, which starts in Auckland today.

The two former world No. 1s and tournament drawcards were also joined by Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki in the top quarter of the draw, meaning only one of the big-name trio can make the semi-finals.

Williams, who won the Auckland title three years ago, may be heading into the twilight of her career at 38, but said she was keen to go as far into the tournament as she could.

"I'm looking to win matches here. She is always tough so I'm looking forward to it," Williams said of her clash with the Belarusian Azarenka, who is nine years her junior.