Victoria Azarenka upsets top seed Angelique Kerber
Victoria Azarenka used her superior serving and punishing groundstrokes to upset top seed Angelique Kerber 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 and advance to the final of tennis' Monterrey Open against Garbine Muguruza this morning (Singapore time).
In a battle of former world No. 1s, the momentum shifted in the Belarusian's favour early in the third set, when the German committed two double-faults in a careless service game to hand Azarenka a 2-0 lead.
Azarenka seized the opportunity, consolidating the break in the next game before reaching her first final in over three years. - REUTERS
