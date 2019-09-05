Voyager Tennis Academy to boost ActiveSG's tennis programmes

Sport Singapore has teamed up with Voyager Tennis Academy of Australia to enhance the quality of ActiveSG's youth tennis programmes.

Based in Sydney, Voyager is a multi-award winning tennis academy that has developed multiple national champions and professional players in Australia.

Voyager is also the academy where Ethan Lye, one of the top-ranked junior players in Singapore, trains.

Last year, Voyager partnered the McDonald College to win the Australia Tennis School Championships and also took fifth place in the World Tennis School Championships.

Voyager's managing director Ryan Henry expressed their excitement at being given the opportunity to bring their expertise to Singapore.

He said: "We hope, over the next couple of years, to contribute towards producing more Team Singapore athletes that will make the nation proud in international competitions."

SportSG CEO Lim Teck Yin said: "With Voyager onboard, our efforts with the Singapore Tennis Association (STA) to grow the pool of professional players in Singapore will be strengthened.

"We look forward to a fruitful partnership and a stronger national team in the near future."

STA president Clement Leow said: "This partnership will make it more accessible for Singaporeans to take up tennis as well as to progress in the sport.

"This can only bode well for tennis in Singapore. We will work together with Sport Singapore and Voyager to strengthen our national team."

HOW TO SIGN UP

The revamped ActiveSG tennis academy programmes begin on Sept 16 at seven locations island-wide.

There are programmes for those from age 5 to 17 and for those who would like to progress to an elite level.

Those interested are welcome to take part in trials at Heartbeat@Bedok tennis courts until Sept 13.

To sign up or to find out more, visit myactivesg.com.