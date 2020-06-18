World No. 2 Simona Halep expected to sit out US Open

World No. 2 Simona Halep is "highly unlikely" to play in the US Open with organisers set to implement strict health protocols for the Grand Slam in New York due to the Covid-19 pandemic, her spokesman said yesterday.

"If the conditions are as set out on paper for the US Open... it's highly unlikely she will play," the spokesman told Reuters, in reference to the event, which will take place from Aug 31-Sept 13 without fans.

Her coach Darren Cahill had told Reuters last week the protocols include keeping players in an isolation bubble for four weeks with regular testing for Covid-19.