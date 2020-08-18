World No. 2 Simona Halep is latest star to skip US Open

World No. 2 Simona Halep will not travel to New York to play in the Aug 31-Sept 13 US Open due to Covid-19 concerns, she said yesterday, leaving the women's draw without six of the world's top-10 players.

The Romanian, 28, joined world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic in skipping the event.