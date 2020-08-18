World No. 2 Simona Halep is latest star to skip US Open
World No. 2 Simona Halep will not travel to New York to play in the Aug 31-Sept 13 US Open due to Covid-19 concerns, she said yesterday, leaving the women's draw without six of the world's top-10 players.
The Romanian, 28, joined world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, defending champion Bianca Andreescu, Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic in skipping the event.
In the men's draw, defending champion Rafael Nadal has also pulled out, while five-time winner Roger Federer is taking the rest of the year off to recover from knee surgery. - REUTERS
