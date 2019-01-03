Wozniacki lays siege on Siegemund

Caroline Wozniacki began her warm-up for her Australian Open title defence with a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win over Laura Siegemund in the first round of the WTA Auckland Classic yesterday.

The 28-year-old Dane, runner-up in Auckland last year on her way to winning in Melbourne, gave herself a pass mark against German qualifier Siegemund and said the signs were good.

"I was a bit rusty out there. Playing my first match, it definitely wasn't my prettiest match, but I just tried to hang in there, and tried to serve well and hit a lot of balls back and tomorrow's going to be better," she said.

Wozniacki will play Canadian qualifier Bianca Andreescu in the second round.

In Brisbane, top seed and defending champion Elina Svitolina crashed out of the Brisbane International, losing 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 to Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

In Beijing, former world No.1 Maria Sharapova qualified for the quarter-finals of the Shenzhen WTA.

The Russian was surprised by her 17-year-old Chinese opponent Wang Xinyu, who won the first set 7-6 (7/4) and broke in the second.