Zverev emulates Graf with tennis singles gold

Alexander Zverev brushed aside Karen Khachanov in straight sets yesterday to seal the Olympic men's singles title and win Germany's first tennis gold since 1992.

The fourth seed, who ended Novak Djokovic's Golden Grand Slam bid in the semi-finals, produced a dominant display to win 6-3, 6-1 after just 79 minutes at the Ariake Tennis Park.

"I couldn't feel anything. I wasn't playing for myself. I was playing for my whole country," said the world No. 5, who has yet to win his first Grand Slam.