Zverev, Kerber put Germany on track

Kerber (left) and Zverev. PHOTO: EPA
Jan 03, 2019 06:00 am

Alexander Zverev and Angelique Kerber steered Germany closer to a second successive Hopman Cup final after winning their singles matches against lower-ranked French opponents in Perth yesterday.

The German top-10 duo, beaten in last year's final of the mixed teams tournament by Swiss duo Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic, made it two wins from as many group outings, beating France 2-1.

Kerber had to come from a set down to beat feisty Alize Cornet 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, while Zverev squandered a second-set match-point before beating Lucas Pouille 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.

In the mixed doubles, both sides took a very relaxed attitude to the dead-rubber match and the French gained some consolation with a 4-3, 4-3 win.

Unbeaten in their two Group A outings, the Germans will be guaranteed a spot in Saturday's decider if they beat Australia tomorrow.

In yesterday's other Group A clash, Australia defeated Spain 2-1.

Wozniacki lays siege on Siegemund
Local favourite Ashleigh Barty edged out Spaniard Garbine Muguruza 6-3, 6-4, before David Ferrer won the next match for Spain with a 7-6 (7/1), 7-5 victory over Matthew Ebden.

In the mixed doubles, the Australians defeated the Spanish duo 3-4 (3/5), 4-3 (5/0), 4-3 (5/3) .

