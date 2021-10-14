Tennis

Zverev rallies to defeat Murray

Oct 14, 2021 06:00 am

Alexander Zverev won the clash of the two most recent Olympic men's singles gold medallists at the Indian Wells Masters yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Tokyo 2020 winner came from behind in both sets to beat London 2012 and Rio 2016 champion Andy Murray 6-4, 7-6 (7/4). Third-seeded Zverev's fourth-round opponent will be Gael Monfils, who defeated Kevin Anderson 7-5, 6-2.

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a fourth-round meeting with Alex de Minaur.

In the women's draw, unseeded Shelby Rogers upset US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the quarter-finals. She will meet 24th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko, who upset second seed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-3. - AFP

Pliskova bundled out of Indian Wells

