Football

Win a World Cup jersey with TNP!

An Argentina World Cup jersey could be yours if you take part in TNP's contest, in collaboration with Weston Corporation.
Jun 11, 2018 12:00 am

A World Cup jersey could be yours if you take part in The New Paper's contest!

As part of TNP's 30th birthday celebrations, we are offering two lucky readers a free World Cup jersey each in every week of June. This week's prize is an Argentina home jersey (right), courtesy of Weston Corporation.

To stand a chance of winning, simply answer the question below and fill in your particulars.

Winners will be picked in a random draw and will be notified to collect their prizes. This week's contest closes on June 17 (Sunday) at 11.59pm.

Terms and conditions

  • The jerseys are subject to stock and size availability.
  • Weston Corporation reserves the right to replace the prize with another product of similar value.
  • By taking part in this contest, you consent to share your data and to be contacted by the organisers in relation to the contest.

 

This 40-inch Sony Internet TV could be yours! This is the grand prize of the lucky draw during the Gain City World Football Fiesta at its Sungei Kadut Megastore on June 18.
Football

Your chance to win a 40" Sony TV!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

M contest