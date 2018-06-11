Win a World Cup jersey with TNP!

An Argentina World Cup jersey could be yours if you take part in TNP's contest, in collaboration with Weston Corporation.

A World Cup jersey could be yours if you take part in The New Paper's contest!

As part of TNP's 30th birthday celebrations, we are offering two lucky readers a free World Cup jersey each in every week of June. This week's prize is an Argentina home jersey (right), courtesy of Weston Corporation.

To stand a chance of winning, simply answer the question below and fill in your particulars.

Winners will be picked in a random draw and will be notified to collect their prizes. This week's contest closes on June 17 (Sunday) at 11.59pm.

Terms and conditions

The jerseys are subject to stock and size availability.

Weston Corporation reserves the right to replace the prize with another product of similar value.

By taking part in this contest, you consent to share your data and to be contacted by the organisers in relation to the contest.

TRUE OR FALSE: Lionel Messi is Argentina's all-time top scorer. True False Your Full Name Your E-mail Your Contact Number I have read and agree to the Contest Terms and Conditions (http://sph.com.sg/terms-and-conditions/online-contests/), and consent to Singapore Press Holdings Limited and its related corporations (collectively “SPH Group”) and their service providers collecting, using and/or disclosing my personal data for the purpose of contacting me via any form of communication, including using my Singapore telephone numbers regardless of any registration of the same with the Singapore Do Not Call Registry, and to send me The New Paper e-Newsletter.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY: