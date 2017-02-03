Beyonce to have twins

Beyonce is expecting twins with her husband, rap mogul Jay Z.

The US pop superstar - who already has a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy - posted a picture of herself on Instagram cradling her rounded belly, surrounded by flora and fauna.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over," the 35-year-old wrote on Wednesday.

"We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for all your well wishes," she added, signing the post off as The Carters.

Within hours, the post generated nearly 7 million likes on Instagram, surpassing the record set by pop star Selena Gomez, who as of Wednesday had 6.3 million likes for a shot last year of her sipping a soft drink.

She is set for the first time to headline Coachella, the two-weekend festival in California, in two months.