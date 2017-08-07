Despacito No. 1 video on YouTube

Despacito, the racy Spanish-language global smash hit that has already been named most streamed song of all time, racked up another record last Friday, supplanting See You Again as the most watched video on YouTube.

Its 2.995 billion views on YouTube beat the 2015 rap ballad by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth at 2.994 billion.

The triumph of Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's track crushed a short reign for See You Again, which only clawed into the No. 1 spot last month, topping the extraordinary 4½-year run of Psy's Gangnam Style.