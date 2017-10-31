Make-up, skincare not just for women: Actor Desmond Tan

Desmond Tan selected lip colours from Etude House's new Dear My Matte Tinting Lips-Talk range for a few students and applied it on them.

Local actor Desmond Tan gave himself a 10 out of 10 when The New Paper asked him how he would rate his own vanity.

The 31-year-old told TNP that he used to go for facials with his mother when he was younger, and he is not ashamed to admit it.

"In today's world, I don't think there is a line between the sexes for make-up and skincare," he said.

"Skin is skin, and the maintenance of the complexion applies to both sexes.

"Also, working with make-up is fun because you get to explore the products, and I think there are really good products that suit guys as well as girls."

Tan does his own make-up.

He uses primer, puts on light layers of foundation, conceals blemishes and finishes with loose powder.

He also uses eyebrow gel from South Korean cosmetic brand Etude House after a make-up artist showed him the importance of eyebrows.

He said: "When my brows are properly done, I look sharper and it brings more focus to my eyes. Plus, the eyes are the window to the soul."

Tan shared make-up tips in the lecture hall filled with girls and boys during a surprise visit to Nanyang Polytechnic last Wednesday as part of a collaboration with Etude House.

LIP COLOURS

He even selected lip colours - all striking colours from Etude House's new Dear My Matte Tinting Lips-Talk range - for three students and applied it on them.

Tan said he finds applying make-up on others fun, and it was not his first time doing so as he applied false eyelashes, lipstick and eyeliner on his fans at a previous fan meet.

"Maybe it is because I liked to paint when I was younger, so to me, it is almost the same concept," he said.

Tan also shared his daily skincare regimen with the students. He uses cleaner, toner, moisturiser, and most importantly - sunblock at the start of the day.

At the end of the day, he repeats the routine but replaces sunblock with a face mask.

Tan said: "In the past, I did not use sunblock because of the stickiness, but some colleagues told me about new products in the market that feel light.

"It does not feel like there is sunblock on your face when you apply it, and it does not make you look too white.

"In Singapore, we get strong UV rays, so putting on sunblock will prevent skin damage and slow down ageing."

Tan also added that it is important for men to care about their looks and take care of their skin, especially in the acting industry.

He said: "To prolong our career, we have to always look ready. When we are given roles or go for auditions, we want to look the part. If you look older than the role, there is no way you can play the younger roles.

"With good skin, you don't need a lot of make-up.

"That is why I encourage people to take good care of their skin so they do not have to use a lot of make-up, which also reduces time spent on it."

Tan expressed his admiration for South Korea when it comes to skincare and beauty trends.

He is also thankful that the Korean Wave has made it more common for men to care for their skin.

In fact, Tan idolises South Korean actor Jung Woo Sung for his acting skills and youthful looks. He said Jung looks the same now as he did 10 years ago.

"I am sure it is because he has a good skincare regimen," Tan added.