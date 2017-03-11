Lima still gets nervous before a show

Adriana Lima is in Singapore to unveil a new Victoria’s Secret collection.

It has been 18 years, but Victoria's Secret's longest-running model Adriana Lima, 35, still gets the jitters before each fashion show.

Speaking to The Straits Times yesterday morning during a press event at the Victoria's Secret flagship store at Mandarin Gallery, the 1.78m-tall Brazilian said: "I get cold sweat, my hands shake, I feel butterflies in my stomach and about 30 minutes before the show, I start yawning."

But once the lithe beauty sets foot on the runway, all her nerves disappear.

"Once I walk out on to the stage, it all stops. All the nerves are gone and I just have fun," said the single mother of two girls.

Lima is in town to unveil the new Body by Victoria collection and meet fans.

As to whether she wears fancy underwear all the time, she said with a deep laugh that she loves wearing sexy lingerie.