New products to hit stores
UNIQLO
In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Uniqlo has collaborated with three contemporary artists to launch its Star Wars UT Artist Collection.
The designs - by Geoff McFetridge, James Jarvis and Kevin Lyons - were created exclusively for Uniqlo, and they showcase unique takes on the Star Wars franchise. The T-shirts are versatile for everyday wear.
The collection comprises 13 designs and is available in men's sizes. It is now being sold at all Uniqlo stores and online at $19.90 each.
PUMA
Check out Puma's Tsugi silhouette with the launch of the Tsugi Shinsei, which features unique lacing for a progressive look and comfortable fit.
By pulling the lacing along the lateral and medial side of the foot, the wearer is assured of the right fit. It also features a sock construction, nylon-padded tongue and textile vamp for a snug fit.
The Tsugi Shinsei Black and White colourways ($209) are now available at Puma retail outlets at Bugis+ and VivoCity, and Tangs at Tang Plaza.
GOLDHEART
Goldheart pays tribute to mums this Mother's Day with three collections: For the expressive mum, the colour-changing 999 gold pendants (from $458). For the vivacious mum, the floral-inspired Dazzlo range (from $238). And for the poetic mum, the Embracia range (from $228), with glittering gems.
Available at most Goldheart boutiques and online.