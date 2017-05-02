New products to hit stores

UNIQLO

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, Uniqlo has collaborated with three contemporary artists to launch its Star Wars UT Artist Collection.

The designs - by Geoff McFetridge, James Jarvis and Kevin Lyons - were created exclusively for Uniqlo, and they showcase unique takes on the Star Wars franchise. The T-shirts are versatile for everyday wear.

The collection comprises 13 designs and is available in men's sizes. It is now being sold at all Uniqlo stores and online at $19.90 each.

PUMA

Check out Puma's Tsugi silhouette with the launch of the Tsugi Shinsei, which features unique lacing for a progressive look and comfortable fit.

By pulling the lacing along the lateral and medial side of the foot, the wearer is assured of the right fit. It also features a sock construction, nylon-padded tongue and textile vamp for a snug fit.

The Tsugi Shinsei Black and White colourways ($209) are now available at Puma retail outlets at Bugis+ and VivoCity, and Tangs at Tang Plaza.

GOLDHEART

Goldheart pays tribute to mums this Mother's Day with three collections: For the expressive mum, the colour-changing 999 gold pendants (from $458). For the vivacious mum, the floral-inspired Dazzlo range (from $238). And for the poetic mum, the Embracia range (from $228), with glittering gems.

Available at most Goldheart boutiques and online.